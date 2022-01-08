 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
458 tested for COVID at Interstate Center Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Reditus Laboratories site at Bloomington's Interstate Center tested a total of 458 people on Saturday. 

The site closed at 3 p.m. because of inclement weather.

Reditus operates the testing site for the Illinois Department of Public Health, which has 10 sites in total.

Additional focus has been put on testing in light of a rapid growth in COVID cases since the holidays. The health department as of Friday said there were 1,085 cases of the omicron variant statewide. 

Average wait time at the Bloomington site before 11 a.m. was about an hour and about minutes after 11 a.m. after. 

