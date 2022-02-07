4 new COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department’s COVID-19 daily caseload is declining, but four deaths were added to the county’s total related to the virus Monday.

Since Friday, 342 new cases of COVID-19 were reported: 54 on Friday, 169 on Saturday and 119 on Sunday.

MCHD reported one woman in her 60s and two women and one man in their 70s, none of whom were associated with long-term care, had died, bringing the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 343.

Twenty-six patients from McLean County are being treated for COVID in a hospital and in total, 25 COVID patients are in McLean County hospitals, according to MCHD.

The hospitals reported 89% of intensive care unit beds and 94% of total beds were in use Monday.

Carle Health reported Monday that 22 COVID patients were at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, none of whom were in the ICU.

As of Monday, 985 people were in isolation, and since Friday, 532 people had been released from isolation and considered recovered from COVID.

In neighboring Livingston County, the health department reported 160 residents tested positive from Feb. 1 to 7 and two COVID-related deaths were reported in that timeframe.

That brings the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 129.

Approximately 259,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in McLean County, with about 59.3% of the population fully vaccinated, according to MCHD. Statewide, 62.6% of Illinois residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Four COVID-19 vaccination sessions are scheduled at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. On Feb. 10 and 24, those ages 12 and up can be vaccinated from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and those ages 5 to 11 can be vaccinated from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is available at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at 309-888-5600.

The Livingston County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations on Mondays and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 310 E. Torrance Ave. in Pontiac.

Appointments can be made online at lchd.us.

Other vaccination opportunities can be found at www.vaccines.gov.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

