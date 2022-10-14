4 COVID-related deaths push McLean County total past 400

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19 this week, pushing the county’s total to 402 since the pandemic began.

In its weekly report Friday, the McLean County Health Department said a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s had died. The man in his 80s was the only one of the four to be associated with a long-term care facility.

McLean County remains at a low community level, reporting 174 new registered cases of COVID-19 since Oct. 7. This brings the county’s total number of probable and confirmed cases to 60,387 since March 2020.

Given the low community level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents stay up to date on available vaccinations and boosters, and those who are at a higher risk of severe disease should consider further mitigations.

McLean County is among the vast majority of the state’s low-level counties. Only 16 counties are at the medium level, including nearby Ford County, and no counties are at high level, according to CDC reports.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,416 new COVID cases in the past week. Statewide, 52 COVID-related deaths were added this week, bringing Illinois’ total to 35,125 deaths.

ISU Board approves CEFCU Arena, annual budget

McLean County continues to offer primary series COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, including the bivalent booster approved last month to increase protection against the omicron variant of the virus.

The CDC and IDPH endorse the use of bivalent boosters in children ages 5 and up who have received the primary vaccine series.

To schedule any COVID vaccine, including boosters, call the health department at 309-888-5435 for adults and 309-888-5455 for children.

Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Free testing clinics are also available from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 18 and 19 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center. Those interested can walk up or register in advance on the MCHD website.

