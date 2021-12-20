303 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced 303 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but did not report any new deaths.
A total of 298 people in county have died from COVID, with 26,324 people having recovered, Monday's release from the department said. There are 1,025 people isolating right now.
Total hospital bed usage in the county was at 91%, with 81% of ICU beds being used. There are 30 county residents in the hospital with COVID right now, and 40 total COVID patients in McLean County.
Vaccination efforts continue, with 15- and 16-year-olds now eligible to receive booster shots. The CDC recommends everyone 18 and older receive a booster.
There are two upcoming vaccine clinics next week, both at Grossinger Motors Arena. The Illinois Department of Public Health is operating one on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county department is running one on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-ins are accepted but registration is recommended. Those interested can register by following a link on the health department website or calling (309)888-5600.
Other places to get vaccinated can be found on vaccines.gov.
The county has 57.68% of its population full vaccinated, compared to 59.94% of total Illinois residents, MCHD's release said.
McLean County is still considered to have high community transmission by the CDC. The rolling 7-day positivity rate through Sunday was 5.4%.
