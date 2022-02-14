3 deaths added to McLean County's growing COVID-19 toll

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported three additional COVID-related deaths Monday, despite the dropping caseload.

The deaths include two women and one man all in their 60s, bringing the county’s total deaths related to the novel coronavirus to 350. None of these three were associated with a long-term care facility, the health department said.

Since Friday, 141 new COVID-19 cases were reported: 27 on Friday, 75 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The health department reported 27 McLean County residents were hospitalized because of COVID as of Monday, and McLean County hospitals have 21 total COVID patients.

In the county’s intensive care units, 81% of beds are full, and 97% of the county’s total hospital beds are full.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker cited Illinois' low hospitalizations — “the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began” — as a factor in his announcement Wednesday that the state’s indoor mask mandate is expected to be lifted Feb. 28.

As of Monday’s report, 553 people are in isolation for COVID in McLean County. Since Friday, 587 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker, McLean County continues to experience high community transmission of COVID-19.

The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic more than 877,100 tests have been taken in McLean County, resulting in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

Vaccination efforts continue across McLean County, where 264,192 doses have been administered and 60.07% of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to 63.14% of Illinois residents.

The McLean County Health Department reported a breakdown of vaccinated residents by age:

24.44% of ages 5-11

62.99% of ages 12-17

62.9% of ages 18-64

92.48% of ages 65 and up.

Three vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Bloomington . For those 12 and older,

10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Grossinger Motors Arena

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

A clinic is also scheduled 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Grossinger for those ages 5-11.

Pre-registration for vaccine clinics is available at health.mcleancountyil.gov or at the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center, 309-888-5600. The call center is available weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Reditus Laboratories, which operates the community testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, reported 81 people were tested Monday and they had no wait time.

Details about local testing sites in McLean County can also be found at health.mcleancountyil.gov.

State testing sites can be found at the Illinois Department of Public Health website: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.