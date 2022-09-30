3 deaths added to McLean County's COVID toll

BLOOMINGTON — Three additional COVID-related deaths were reported Friday in McLean County.

In its weekly report, the McLean County Health Department reported a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s had died, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 398. None of the three were associated with long-term care.

MCHD reported 137 new cases of the virus since Sept. 23, which brings the total number of cases recorded in McLean County since March 2020 to 60,077.

The county’s community level remains low for the fourth consecutive week.

At this level, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that individuals and households stay up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and maintain improved ventilation through indoor spaces.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 493,000 Illinoisans had received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved in early September and made to increase protection against the omicron variant of the virus.

“It is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans who are taking advantage of the added protection offered by the new bivalent boosters,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “And while the case rate has been declining, this is not the time for anyone to let their guard down. As we head into fall and face a potential surge in new cases, I urge everyone who is eligible to contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacy to get the updated booster and their flu shot. These vaccines are especially important for those most vulnerable to severe illness, such as those individuals over 50, those with underlying medical conditions and those who are immunocompromised.”

MCHD offers primary vaccines as well as the bivalent vaccine. To schedule an adult vaccination, call 309-888-5435, and to schedule a child vaccination, call 309-888-5455.

The health department also is hosting free testing clinics from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the McLean County Customer Service Center on East Street between Front and Washington streets in downtown Bloomington.

Statewide, 10,945 new COVID cases were reported this week — the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, according to IDPH.