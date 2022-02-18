22% of McLean County COVID cases 11 and younger: data

BLOOMINGTON – Children 11 years and younger comprised the largest amount of new COVID cases in McLean County since last week, health officials reported.

Eighty-four of the 380 new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County between Feb. 11 and Thursday were among kids 11 years and younger. Age ranges with the next most cases in the past week include people in their 20s and 30s, with 70 and 69 new cases, respectively.

Health officials reported one death from COVID since Wednesday, a woman in her 80s associated with a long-term care facility. There have been 351 total deaths from COVID reported in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department also said there were 29 new COVID cases for Thursday and 51 new cases for Wednesday, as the county did not release a coronavirus update Thursday due to winter weather.

A total of 48,723 positive COVID cases have been reported in McLean County since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 514 people are considered to be currently isolating.

McLean County hospitals are caring for 17 people with COVID, while reporting 91% of all beds are in use and 74% of intensive care unit beds are occupied.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate has dipped to 1.9%, but McLean County continues to experience “high community transmission” of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Illinois' community-based testing sites will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning this weekend, "due to decreased demand at the state community-based testing sites and the availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests," the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.

That includes the COVID testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, which tested 55 people Friday without a wait time, Reditus said.

COVID testing will be available Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Vaccination clinics also are available at Grossinger Motors Arena.

People ages 12 and older can get vaccinated Feb. 24 between 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and vaccinations will be available for kids ages 5 to 11 between 1 and 4 p.m. that day at the arena.

There will be another vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St., Bloomington.

Vaccine registration is available at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling MCHD at 309-888-5600.

Additional vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

