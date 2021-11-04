2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported two more COVID-related deaths in the county.

The deaths included a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities. There have now been a total of 278 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

MCHD on Thursday also reported 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 23,346.

Fourteen McLean County residents were reported hospitalized due to COVID, either inside or outside the county, with 11 people hospitalized at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers.

More than 565,300 tests have been resulted to date, for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2% through Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 55.7% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated, trailing just behind the state rate of 57.38%.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

