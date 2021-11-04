 Skip to main content
2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

The U.S. is a big step closer to vaccinating younger children, with the CDC approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged five to 11. Officials have said the vaccination campaign would start as soon as possible.

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported two more COVID-related deaths in the county.

The deaths included a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities. There have now been a total of 278 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

MCHD on Thursday also reported 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 23,346.

Illinois public universities now using Common Application

Fourteen McLean County residents were reported hospitalized due to COVID, either inside or outside the county, with 11 people hospitalized at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers.

More than 565,300 tests have been resulted to date, for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2% through Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 55.7% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated, trailing just behind the state rate of 57.38%.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

