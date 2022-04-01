2 COVID-related deaths added to McLean County toll

BLOOMINGTON — Two COVID-related deaths were reported in McLean County this week, as the state counted 87 more deaths.

Two men, one in his 70s and one in his 20s, bring the county’s total toll for COVID-related deaths to 366 since the pandemic began. Neither was associated with a long-term care facility.

The McLean County Health Department also reported 166 new cases. Since March 2020, the county has reported 49,529 probable and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Since last Friday, 8,246 new cases have been reported in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

McLean County remains in the low community level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday, five COVID patients in McLean County had been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days and .9% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by COVID patients, the health department reported.

Grossinger Motors Arena will host free testing clinics next week from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is recommended. To register or find another testing clinic, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options or call the county COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information on vaccinations in McLean County is also available on the county website at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.

In McLean County, 62.04% of the population is fully vaccinated and statewide, 64.36% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

