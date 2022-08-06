2 COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two additional COVID-related deaths were reported Friday in McLean County.

In its weekly report, the McLean County Health Department said the two deaths — one man in his 60s and one woman in her 90s, neither associated with a long-term care facility — bring the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 387 since the pandemic began.

MCHD also reported 376 new cases were added. McLean County has had 58,042 probable and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McLean County’s community level is rated at medium. At this level, the CDC recommends residents at the highest risk of serious illness or who have a high-risk individual living in their home to wear face masks in indoor public places.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 30,762 new cases of COVID-19 since July 29, with 59 additional COVID-related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in Illinois to 34,416.

As of Thursday, 1,413 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 140 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to IDPH.

Free testing is available at the McLean County Customer Service Center, in the parking lot on East Street between Front and Washington streets. Clinics are open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ups are accepted, but those who would like to register in advance may do so at health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options.

Information on vaccinations and boosters in McLean County is also available at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine or at vaccines.gov. To schedule a vaccination, residents can call the county COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5435 for adult vaccinations or 309-888-5455 for child vaccinations.