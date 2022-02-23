2 COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 110 new cases of COVID-19, along with two more COVID-related deaths.

The county has now seen 48,910 total COVID cases since the pandemic began, and 357 COVID-related deaths.

The new deaths reported Thursday included a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, neither associated with long-term care facilities, MCHD stated.

MCHD said 604 people are currently isolating at home and 22 county residents are hospitalized due to COVID. Eight COVID patients are hospitalized within McLean County, with 85% of ICU beds in use and 94% of all total beds in use.

More than 898,700 tests have been completed to date, for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.1% through Tuesday, according to MCHD.

The health department will hold its next COVID-19 testing clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Registration begins Wednesday, March 2, and can be done online or by calling MDCH’s COVID-19 Call Center at 309- 888-5600.

Additionally, MCHD has scheduled the following vaccine clinics:

Thursday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Grossinger Motors Arena (ages 12 and older only)

Thursday, Feb. 24, 1-4 p.m., Grossinger Motors Arena (ages 5-11 only)

Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Bloomington (ages 12 and older only)

Attendees can preregister for the vaccine clinics online or by calling 309- 888-5600.

For other vaccine locations, go to www.vaccines.gov.

Approximately 268,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County to date, with 61.31% of the population considered fully vaccinated, according to IDPH. Statewide, 63.56% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

