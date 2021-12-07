184 new COVID cases reported in McLean County, 'high community transmission' reported

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday said 184 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Just shy of 100 people have been released from isolation since Monday, but 80 more are now isolating at home, bringing the total number of those in isolation due to exposure to 1,052 Tuesday.

Currently, 41 patients are hospitalized for COVID in the county, with 31 McLean County residents hospitalized because of the virus, MCHD said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 88% of intensive care unit beds in McLean County were filled, keeping pace with Monday’s report after the ICUs had reached capacity last week.

In total 98% of all hospital beds in the county are in use.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 6.8% through Monday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McLean County is experiencing high community transmission.

“Mitigations such as following proper isolation and quarantine, getting vaccinated, wearing masks, physical distancing, and avoiding large gatherings are all effective ways to help reduce transmission,” according to a MCHD statement.

The health department recommends anyone who may have been exposed to someone who has COVID to get tested five to seven days after exposure if there are no symptoms and immediately if there are symptoms.

Several upcoming vaccination clinics are available in the area. Those for ages 12 and older are scheduled for:

Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in LeRoy

Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena

Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hudson Fire Department

First, second, third and booster shots will be available at these clinics. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Those interested in 5-11 or the 12 and older clinics can register at the McLean County Health Department website or by calling (309) 888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.