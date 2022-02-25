 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
16 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the McLean County Health Department on Friday.

The department said there were 249 new cases and two deaths — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s — as well. 

Other data includes: 

  • 501 individuals are isolating at home
  • 48,090 positive cases have been released from isolation and are considered recovered
  • 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 81% of intensive-care beds in use, 83% of total beds are in use
  • About 268,446 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 61.37% are fully vaccinated

The Illinois Department of Public Health also Friday reported 13,028 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 355 deaths over the previous week.  

