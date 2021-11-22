153 COVID cases added in McLean County over weekend

 Skip to main content
The nation's capital is planning to lift most of its indoor masking requirements next week, as COVID-19 infection cases in Washington, D.C., continue to trend downward. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces around Washington, D.C. A statement from the city Health Department announced that masks will still be required in certain settings, including schools, libraries, public transportation, ride-share vehicles and group-living facilities like nursing homes, dorms and jails.

BLOOMINGTON — A total of 153 cases of COVID-19 were added in McLean County over the weekend, health officials said Monday. 

That means there have been 24,447 cases since the pandemic started. 

Other updated data available Monday: 

  • 559 are isolating at home
  • 19 are hospitalized 
  • 93% of beds are in use
  • An estimated 213,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered
  • 55.86% of the population is fully vaccinated

