153 COVID cases added in McLean County over weekend

BLOOMINGTON — A total of 153 cases of COVID-19 were added in McLean County over the weekend, health officials said Monday.
That means there have been 24,447 cases since the pandemic started.
Other updated data available Monday:
- 559 are isolating at home
- 19 are hospitalized
- 93% of beds are in use
- An estimated 213,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered
- 55.86% of the population is fully vaccinated
