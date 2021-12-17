 Skip to main content
137 new COVID cases Friday in McLean County, 59K in Illinois this week

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Intensive care unit beds remained full in McLean County as the health department reported 137 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

A high rate of community transmission continues for the county where the rolling positivity rate is 5.9% through Thursday.

The McLean County Health Department said Friday 32 county residents are hospitalized because of the virus and a total of 43 COVID patients are in McLean County hospitals.

On Thursday, MCHD reported ICU beds were 100% full, and that did not change by Friday. This is the second time this month that ICU beds have filled up, and currently, 97% of total hospital beds in the county are in use.

From Michigan to Wisconsin and beyond, hospital systems around the U.S. are struggling to get a handle on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated, putting hospitals in desperate need of additional help.Health officials in Wisconsin say they are requesting five teams from the federal government, or 100 people, to come help provide aid to their hospitals systems. The state is just the latest of many that are having to make similar requests.This surge comes as health officials work to get a better understanding of the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, prompting them to double down on requests for people to get vaccinated.

The health department said 1,113 people are isolating at home.

To date, the county has seen 27,374 cases of the virus and 298 COVID-related deaths.

Statewide, 59,312 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported this week and 316 people have died from COVID-19 since last Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported as of Thursday night, 3,783 Illinoisans were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 787 patients were in the ICU and 353 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Watch now: McLean County jail reports COVID outbreak

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity for Dec. 10-16 is 6.2%.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state and locally. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 63% of Illinois’ population is fully vaccinated.

MCHD reported 57.58% of county residents are vaccinated.

Two vaccination clinics are scheduled in McLean County for the last week of the year: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

These clinics are for people ages 12 and up who are authorized to receive first, second, third or booster doses. Pre-registration is not required but is recommended. Those who want to be vaccinated can register by calling the health department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 309-888-5600 or online at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.

