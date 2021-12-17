137 new COVID cases Friday in McLean County, 59K in Illinois this week

BLOOMINGTON — Intensive care unit beds remained full in McLean County as the health department reported 137 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
A high rate of community transmission continues for the county where the rolling positivity rate is 5.9% through Thursday.
The McLean County Health Department said Friday 32 county residents are hospitalized because of the virus and a total of 43 COVID patients are in McLean County hospitals.
On Thursday, MCHD reported ICU beds were 100% full, and that did not change by Friday. This is the second time this month that ICU beds have filled up, and currently, 97% of total hospital beds in the county are in use.
The health department said 1,113 people are isolating at home.
To date, the county has seen 27,374 cases of the virus and 298 COVID-related deaths.
Statewide, 59,312 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported this week and 316 people have died from COVID-19 since last Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported as of Thursday night, 3,783 Illinoisans were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 787 patients were in the ICU and 353 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity for Dec. 10-16 is 6.2%.
Vaccination efforts continue across the state and locally. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 63% of Illinois’ population is fully vaccinated.
MCHD reported 57.58% of county residents are vaccinated.
Two vaccination clinics are scheduled in McLean County for the last week of the year: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at Grossinger Motors Arena.
These clinics are for people ages 12 and up who are authorized to receive first, second, third or booster doses. Pre-registration is not required but is recommended. Those who want to be vaccinated can register by calling the health department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 309-888-5600 or online at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Kelsey Watznauer's most memorable 2021 stories
Simply put, this year was a rush and my head is spinning realizing it's already time to look back on all we've done in the last 12 months.
Now in my third year at The Pantagraph, I was able to produce some of my strongest work — stories that mattered to me and stories I believe mattered to the community. It was (more than a little) difficult to narrow it down, but I've selected four of the heavy hitters and one of my favorite examples of the passionate, interesting students I had the honor of meeting in 2021.
Former Pantagrapher Kevin Barlow and I broke down House Bill 3653, a criminal justice bill that eliminates cash bail in Illinois by 2023.
Karyss Opsal's "Black in America" and "Flower Girl" captured some of the intense emotion the Normal West student felt this year.
One year after George Floyd's last breath, Kade Heather and I spoke with activists and community leaders about his murder, progress and what's next.
Seven LGBTQ+ community leaders lent their voices to these profiles for a Pride Month project by Sierra Henry, Timothy Eggert and me.
Jelani Day's story is not over and we haven't been able to tell it all, but this part, I'm proud to have been able to share.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.