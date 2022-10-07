10 things to know about breast cancer this month

age at which women should start getting mammograms each year, though they should have the option for screening starting at age 40. Women with a family history of the disease may start mammograms even earlier.
150-300
minutes of moderate exercise recommended each week to lower the risk of breast and other cancers
85%
of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease
2,500
men diagnosed with breast cancer each year
Source: American Cancer Society
Does the PALB2 mutation increase a woman’s risk of cancer?
How can the PALB2 gene be detected?
Like other gene mutations, PALB2 can be detected through genetic testing, either through a blood or saliva test.
And, yes, breast cancer caused by PALB2 can be detected through mammograms and MRIs just like other gene mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, Blake said.
Is breast cancer treatment different for people with PALB2?
People with PALB2 are slightly more prone to develop an “estrogen receptor negative breast cancer, which increases the likelihood that their cancer may need to be treated with chemotherapy,” Blake said.
Perez said PALB2 patients also share some characteristics: The women developing cancer are usually younger (they’re premenopausal), they might have lymph node involvement, and their diagnosis is usually triple-negative breast cancer or bilateral breast cancer. The tumors are usually bigger, too, due to the late diagnosis.
And while standard breast cancer treatments do exist, such as mastectomy and chemotherapy, some patients will undergo new treatments that are being tested in clinical trials.
What can women with a PALB2 mutation do to their lower risk?