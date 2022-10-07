 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH & MEDICINE

10 things to know about breast cancer this month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here are 10 facts to know about this disease.

62

median age at breast cancer diagnosis

55

age after which most breast cancers are found in women

1 in 8

average lifetime risk of a woman in the U.S. for developing breast cancer. That’s about a 13% chance.

287,850

expected new cases of invasive breast cancer to be diagnosed in women in 2022

No. 2

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. (Lung cancer is No. 1.)

3.8 million

breast cancer survivors in the U.S. right now

45

age at which women should start getting mammograms each year, though they should have the option for screening starting at age 40. Women with a family history of the disease may start mammograms even earlier.

150-300

minutes of moderate exercise recommended each week to lower the risk of breast and other cancers

85%

of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease

2,500

men diagnosed with breast cancer each year

Source: American Cancer Society

Beloved singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 following her decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

