1 COVID-related death added to McLean County's total

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported that one COVID-related death was added to the county’s total toll this week.

The death of a woman in her 60s, who was not associated with a long-term care facility, brings the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 363 since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 110 new cases were added. McLean County has had 49,260 probable and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 2020.

Since last Friday, 7,467 new cases have been reported in Illinois, and the Illinois Department of Public Health said 123 COVID-related deaths were reported statewide in the last week.

In McLean County, five people had been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 between March 9 and 16, and 1.5% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by patients with COVID-19 in that timeframe, MCHD reported.

As of Thursday, 528 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those, 88 patients were in intensive care units and 35 were on ventilators.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated McLean County’s COVID-19 community level is low.

Grossinger Motors Arena has three free testing clinics scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is recommended. To register or find another testing clinic, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options or call the county COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information on vaccinations in McLean County is also available on the county website at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.

The health department also reported 61.97% of the McLean County population is fully vaccinated, and statewide 64.16% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.