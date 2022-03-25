1 COVID-related death added to McLean County toll

BLOOMINGTON — One COVID-related death was reported in McLean County this week, as the state counted 109 more deaths.

A man in his 80s associated with a long-term care facility brings the county’s total toll for COVID-related deaths to 364 since the pandemic began.

The McLean County Health Department also reported 103 new cases. Since March 2020, the county has reported 49,363 probable and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Since last Friday, 8,039 new cases have been reported in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

McLean County remains in the low community level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, four COVID patients in McLean County have been admitted to hospitals in the last seven days and 1.5% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by COVID patients, the health department reported.

Grossinger Motors Arena will host free testing clinics next week from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is recommended. To register or find another testing clinic, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options or call the county COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information on vaccinations in McLean County is also available on the county website at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.

In McLean County, 61.96% of the population is fully vaccinated and statewide, 64.27% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

