1 COVID death reported Wednesday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported one COVID-related death Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 361 since the pandemic began.

The added death was a man in his 60s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were also reported Wednesday. MCHD said after a recent data audit, 24 of the county’s cases were transferred to different counties based on residence of the people with positive tests.

That brings the county’s total cases of the novel coronavirus since March 2020 to 49,027.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 289 people were in isolation at home because of the virus and 16 people had been released from isolation since Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalizations continue to decline as the health department reported 21 McLean County residents were in the hospital because of the virus and five total COVID patients were in McLean County hospitals.

The county’s intensive care units were half full Wednesday and 84% of the county’s total hospital beds were in use.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated McLean County’s COVID-19 community level is low, testing and vaccination efforts continue.

A single-day testing clinic will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Pre-registration is recommended and available at mcleancountyil.gov.

Local vaccine information is also on the county website.

In McLean County 61.47% are considered fully vaccinated, and statewide 63.79% of the population is fully vaccinated.

