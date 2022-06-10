1 COVID death, 639 cases reported in McLean County since last week

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials said Friday that one death from COVID-19 has been reported in the county since June 3.

The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 639 new cases of COVID in the county since June 3, bringing the county’s total confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began to 54,713.

The majority of new cases are people in their 20s and 30s, according to MCHD.

McLean County continues to be at a high community level for COVID-19, meaning there is potential strain on the health systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also means residents are encouraged to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Other nearby counties considered to be at high community level spread include Ford, Champaign, Logan, Sangamon, Tazewell, Peoria and Woodford, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The CDC also reported that McLean County had about 10 new hospital admissions for COVID per 100,000 people in the week ending June 7, as well as about 356 new positive cases per 100,000 people in the week ending June 8.

Nearly 63% of McLean County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID, with about 288,155 doses administered.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 14 and June 15 at the McLean County Customer Service Center in the parking lot across East Street from the Government Center in downtown Bloomington. An entrance to the parking lot is at 201 E. Washington St.

Statewide, 34,001 new COVID cases were reported Friday over the past week, according to IDPH. That included 73 deaths from COVID since June 3 in Illinois.

Illinois health officials have reported 33,926 deaths from COVID in the state since the start of the pandemic.

