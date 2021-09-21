 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert urgent

$1,000 bonuses being considered for county nursing home workers to get vaccinated

  • 0
McLean County Nursing Home

McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal, is shown. The county is providing employee incentives to get vaccinated. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — About 90 employees at the McLean County Nursing Home could see a one-time boost on their paychecks if they choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Funding for the financial incentive aimed at the roughly 40% of unvaccinated staffers comes from a $113,000 Illinois Department of Public Health grant the county board accepted Thursday. 

"Some people have very strong beliefs against being vaccinated, or might have health concerns or religious reasons why they would not get vaccinated and that is not what we are targeting," McLean County interim administrator Cassy Taylor said. "We're targeting people who have been waiting on more information, or were waiting on (federal Food and Drug Administration) approval or who are just still on the fence." 

An exact dollar amount per employee has not yet been determined, Taylor added, but the reward will likely range between a $500-$1,000 bonus on a pay check. 

Normal man gets jail, probation in sex abuse case

Staffers who have already been vaccinated are eligible for the incentive, as are those who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 31. The amount rewarded will be the same for each group, Taylor said. 

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday a second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease. Fred Katayama reports.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, via an Aug. 26 executive order, already mandated the COVID-19 for healthcare workers including those in long-term care facilities; Taylor said that, for the county, adding a financial incentive on top of the mandate serves as an additional way to "encourage and contribute to a positive impact."

Data from IDPH's website current as of Sept. 17 shows 61.5% of county nursing home staffers are considered fully vaccinated, along with 84.1% of residents. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog owner has taught his Australian Shepherd a variety of impressive tricks

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: McLean County adds another COVID-related death

Watch now: McLean County adds another COVID-related death

A woman in her 50s is the latest local fatality attributed to COVID-19. The McLean County Health Department said the woman was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. Her death brings the county's mortality count to 252 people since last year. 

The latest health events in Central Illinois

The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog owner has taught his Australian Shepherd a variety of impressive tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News