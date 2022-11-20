Get your kicks on Bloomington-Normal's Route 66 bike route

NORMAL — A new segment of Constitution Trail and additional route-finding signs make it easier and safer to get your kicks on the Route 66 bike route.

The addition starts at the northeast corner of the intersection of Beech and Pine streets. It winds its way along the south side of One Normal Plaza then, after a short ride along lightly traveled streets, it resumes at Henry Street, traveling along a field to Towanda Avenue and Shelbourne Drive.

The existing Route 66 bike route can be pedaled from that intersection to and through the village of Towanda.

“This addition, we’ve been working with the town (of Normal) to promote it for quite a while,” said Patrick Dullard, president of the Friends of the Constitution Trail. “It’s a great addition to the community. We’re getting a lot of positive feedback already.”

Mike Doherty of Normal, who regularly rides with the McLean County Wheelers cycling group, said, “This is great having this extension. It makes it doable for us to get back into Normal from Towanda through a safer manner than we were able to do before.”

New wayfinding trail signs also make it easier for those following the Route 66 bike route through the Twin Cities.

To follow streets and reach the new segment from the main north-south section of Constitution Trail, look for Route 66 bike route signs at Sycamore Street by Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary.

Andrew and Amanda Geil of Bloomington like taking their children biking along Constitution Trail, including the new Route 66 segment.

“It’s a family activity,” said Amanda Geil. “It doesn’t matter what age or ability. We’ve been doing this since they were babies.”

Traffic can sometimes be busy where the trail crosses Henry Street. However, large bike crossing signs, road markings and warning lights that can be activated by pushing a button help provide a safer crossing. Cyclists and pedestrians still should remain alert at street crossings and on shared roads.

Although winter is upon us, there still can be reasonably comfortable days for riding.

“If you dress warm enough, you’re fine,” said Rick Scholl of Normal, who lives near the new extension and rides it nearly every day.

Dullard said, “All four seasons are a good time to be on the trail.”

If you are more of a fair-weather rider, winter is a good time to plan future trips or simply walk on the trail.

“One of the projects that we recently completed was an update of the trail map, including the extension here,” noted Dullard.

The maps are available at Bloomington-Normal cycling and running shops, libraries and the parks and recreation offices. The reverse side includes the Route 66 bike route through McLean County. An online map and other information about the trail can also be found at constitutiontrail.org.

Another project in which the Friends advocacy group is involved is updating the large maps at key access points along Constitution Trail.