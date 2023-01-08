Get your binoculars ready for Bald Eagle Watch at Starved Rock

UTICA — Bald eagles are the rock stars of the bird world. Not only are they the symbol of the United States, they are the symbol of success for environmental laws.

And like rock stars, bald eagles have their own festivals. One of those will be happening later this month in the Utica area, about 60 miles north of Bloomington-Normal.

Once feared to be headed toward extinction, eagles have bounced back, thanks to the banning of the insecticide DDT and other protective efforts, such as the Endangered Species Act.

Each winter, as lakes and rivers freeze in Canada and far northern states, eagles move south to find open water where they can catch their favorite food: fish.

With its hundreds of miles of rivers — including the Mississippi, Illinois, Rock and Fox rivers — and system of locks and dams, Illinois is home to among the greatest concentration of eagles in the Lower 48 during the coldest winter months.

“They frequently love hanging around the dams because the water around the dams is open during the coldest times of winter and they can always find a ready supply of food coming through the dams,” said Julie McDonald, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

McDonald works at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam, which will be part of the celebration of Bald Eagle Watch Weekend on Jan. 28 and 29.

On both days, members of the Starved Rock Audubon Society will have viewing scopes set up at the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center on Dee Bennett Road from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and be available to answer questions. There also will be Native American dancing and drumming demonstrations in the lobby. Eagles have great cultural significance to many Native Americans.

Presentations on bald eagle research will be given at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and a program on photographing wildlife will take place at 11 a.m.

McDonald said the best time to view eagles by the dam is when temperatures are “really cold, bitter cold, lower than the teens.”

She said, “In those cases, you could get over 30 in a couple of trees.”

The Illinois Raptor Center will have live birds of prey shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days at Starved Rock Lodge. Free tickets are required and can be obtained at the lodge in the Great Hall West starting at 8 a.m.

On Jan. 28 only, the Starved Rock State Park visitors center will have guided hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to the top of Starved Rock that will include information about eagles.

There also will be a live birds of prey show presented by Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation and Education at 11 am. and 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the park’s visitor center, and story time for children at 9:30 a.m.

A good way to travel between the three locations is by using the lodge trolley. A $4 wristband lets you ride from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Lisa Sons, natural resources coordinator and park naturalist for Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, said, “I think people are drawn to the bald eagle because of its size and overall appearance.”

Sons recommends hiking to the top of Starved Rock, 125 feet above the river, where she said visitors can see “eagles perched along the bluffs like Lovers Leap, flying in the air, diving for fish in front of the open water at the dam or perched on tree limbs along Leopold and Plum islands.”

For those who don’t want to hike up to the top of “the Rock,” Sons said eagles can also be seen from the sea wall next to the main parking lot at river level or by driving down along the boat ramp area.

Bald eagles can also be seen year-round in McLean County, which has an estimated six active eagle nests, according to retired Illinois State University biology professor Angelo Capparella of the John Wesley Powell Audubon Society.

“Bald eagles continue to increase locally,” said Capparella. “Having fish food access in the two reservoirs (Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake) and gravel pit lakes is an attraction.”

During the annual Christmas Bird Count in December, a record 27 bald eagles were sighted at various locations in the county, he said.

For more information about eagle festivals, go to eagles.illinois.gov/eagle-watching.html.