What's on your game-day menu? Here's what's cooking in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect time to soup up your snack game.

Whether hungry for pizza, wings, or chips and dip, football fans in the Twin Cities were looking to stock up Sunday on all the fixings to make it through game day.

Some like to leave it up to the professionals. Dorian Lynch, manager for Tobin’s Pizza in Bloomington, said they’d get lots of big orders for large parties on Sunday. He expected to bake a few hundred extra pizzas than what they usually bake on a normal business day.

Supermarkets were definitely buzzing with shoppers Sunday morning. Bloomington's Leslie Tallen, who originally hails from the Cincinnati area, sure planned on cheering “Who dey!” for the Bengals.

The first dish on her mind was one local to the Bengals’ territory: Skyline chili. She said that’s because it’s a Cincinnati favorite.

“Cincinnati-style chili is the chili that you put on a Coney dog or spaghetti,” Tallen explained, “and then you top it with shredded cheese and then put hot sauce on it.”

Originally a Greek-style chili, she said it can also come with beans and onions. She added this style of chili can be found in parlors all over the Cincinnati area.

Tallen said: “It's a unique taste. Some people don't like it. Some people like it. But it's the kind of thing when you grow up on it, you like it.”

Heading out from Kroger in Normal, she was pumped for the Ohio NFL team, which lost to the San Francisco 49ers in their last Super Bowl in 1988.

“We are ready to take this on,” Tallen said. “Joey Burrow is awesome!”

Another spicy snack to share with the family is chicken wings. Jesse Perganson scooped his up at Schnucks Sunday morning, along with some sour draft beer.

He said he would be doctoring up his wings with sauce, and his wife would make some little smokies.

He said he'd be rooting for the Bengals, “all the way.”

Megan and Scott Bross, of Normal, were also spicing it up Sunday. They picked up vegetables, cookies and a big bag of frozen chicken wings, plus some hot guacamole from the Bloomington Hy-Vee.

Mr. Bross said he’d like seeing either team win, and it’s “going to be a great game, either way.”

And as light snow was falling Sunday morning, he agreed it would be a good day to spend inside with the family.

“The fireplace is going and everything,” he said.

Bloomington’s Rich Thoennes did his browsing for good eats at Normal’s Kroger on his way back from church. He got some crab meat, shrimp, and ingredients for a vegetable soup.

“I got a little bit of everything,” he said, including chips and dips.

Plus, he picked up some roses for the lucky lady in his life. Thoennes said they’ll bundle up, have fun and enjoy the afternoon.

He said he'd be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams.

Julie Lewis, of Bloomington, made it out the Normal Walmart with her daughter Aubrey. She bought chips and dips and chicken strips, with plans to make a chili dip — but the store was out of one thing.

Lewis said she was going on a wild chase for some cream cheese, but she first planned on getting lunch with her child.

Illinois State University senior Noah Lewallen worked through his grocery list Sunday at the same Walmart. He was making buffalo chicken dip, and would also add some potato skins to the table.

Lewallen was also wishing for a Bengals victory.

“I’m just rooting for them because they’re the underdogs,” he said.

