We're open! Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Looking to celebrate the Christmas holiday a little differently this year? Maybe you don't celebrate at all and you'd just like a day out?
Here are local restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day! Know any that we missed? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Location: 401 N. Veterans Parkway
Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Denny's
Location: 701 S. Eldorado Road and 1615 N. Main St.
Hours: 6-12 a.m.
IHOP
Location: 2109 E. Empire St.
Hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
The PASS Pub & Grill
Location: 2303 E. Washington St. Suite 600H
Hours: Bar 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Kitchen 5-10 p.m.
China Star
Location: 2402 E. Oakland Ave. and 616 W. Raab Road E
Hours: Bloomington - 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Normal - 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Hot Wok
Location: 401 N. Veterans Parkway
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., carryout and delivery only
The Tasty Crab
Location: 706 S. Eldorado Road
Hours: 12-9:30 p.m.
The Western Tap
Location: 1301 N. Western Ave.
Hours: 3 p.m.-12 a.m.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.