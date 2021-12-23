We're open! Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Bloomington

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Looking to celebrate the Christmas holiday a little differently this year? Maybe you don't celebrate at all and you'd just like a day out? 

Here are local restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day! Know any that we missed? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Location: 401 N. Veterans Parkway

Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Denny's

Location: 701 S. Eldorado Road and 1615 N. Main St.

Hours: 6-12 a.m.

IHOP

State government reporter Brenden Moore talks about his five most memorable stories he reported in 2021. Some of the stories include Adam Kinzinger’s political battlefield, recreational pot, curbing farm runoff and more.

Location: 2109 E. Empire St. 

Hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The PASS Pub & Grill

Location: 2303 E. Washington St. Suite 600H

Hours: Bar 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Kitchen 5-10 p.m.

China Star

Location: 2402 E. Oakland Ave. and 616 W. Raab Road E

Hours: Bloomington - 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Normal - 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Hot Wok 

Location: 401 N. Veterans Parkway

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., carryout and delivery only

The Tasty Crab

Location: 706 S. Eldorado Road

Hours: 12-9:30 p.m.

The Western Tap 

Location: 1301 N. Western Ave.

Hours: 3 p.m.-12 a.m.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

