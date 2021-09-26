Watch now: Tens of thousands pack Apple 'n Pork Festival in Clinton

CLINTON — For volunteer Nathan Lippert, his Sunday began at 4:30 a.m. to start preparing ham and bean stew at the Apple ‘n Pork Festival.

“At 5 a.m. sharp, we start the first fire and every half hour after that, we start the next one,” he said.

By the end of Sunday, the Clinton native expected to have served around 500 gallons of ham and beans across two days.

Several thousand people convened Sunday at the festival in Clinton. Crowds were drawn in by dozens of small craft vendors and staples like bean stew, smoked ham sandwiches and cornbread.

A Bloomington woman, who wished to only be named as "Jill," took a look at 75 gallons of ham and beans simmering in a large wood-fired kettle.

”Just want to jump right in,” she said.

Will and Holly Dassow made the trip down from Normal to each taste a slice of apple pie.

“We have to get one every year,” Will Dassow said.

“We always come for the ham and beans and cornbread,” Holly Dassow said, “and then also the pork sandwiches.”

She added the festival is “such a treat.”

The Clinton Scouts staffed several food vendors at the event. Brendan Burton said the troop sold 700 pork burgers on Saturday.

"I think we've had about 300 today, was all we were able to get," he said. "We went to Bloomington and Champaign and bought everything they had there.

"We bought everything that they had here at Save-a-Lot. We sold more in the first couple hours than we did all weekend."

Burton said the Scouts who worked earned funds toward their "Scout Account" to pay for summer camp.

Another event attraction was the antique tractor and motor collection. Lincoln's Don Ruff had a few 1930s Maytag washing machine motors on display, with the exhaust running out of miniature train engines.

He said the motors are "really simple, and these can be really a pain if you don't get everything right."

"I love rebuilding engines," Ruff said. "I've always done it. And whenever I retired, I needed something to do, and engines was my thing."

There was also a cornmeal grinding demonstration, with a grinder powered by an antique engine.

"Anytime you got a chance to learn something on how it was done, then you understand why things are the way they are today," said volunteer Chet Walters, of Weldon.

He added people weren't always able to cook straight from a baking mix.

"We all eat like our grandparents did," Walters said. "But they'd already been up since the crack of dawn, went out, milked the cows, fed the hogs, gathered the eggs, fed the chickens, took care all the chores, moved some hay, moved some straw.

"They burned off all them calories — and then they went in and they had three or four pieces of bacon and a slab of sausage or a slab of ham out of the skillet.

"And then they went back at it," continued Walter. "They were burning off all those calories. A lot of us are still eating that way, but we're not doing that — we're not going in and expending all that energy."

The festival also serves as the main fundraiser for the DeWitt County Museum, and is hosted on its C.H. Moore Homestead in Clinton.

Museum Director Joey Long said they estimated around 60,000 attended Saturday. She said she expected to hit their usual attendance of 80,000 across the two days.

“I'm pretty sure we will be knocking it out of the park and go beyond 80,000,” Long said.

The event was largely scaled down in 2020 to take-out-only options because of the pandemic. Long said they referred it as "going back to their roots" that year, since the festival started out small in 1967.

She said the C.H. Moore Homestead was in poor condition when the museum took over the property over 50 years ago, and someone suggested having a modest fundraiser to cover the maintenance costs.

“That consisted of one kettle of ham and beans cooked out over an open fire on the front lawn,” Long said, “and one stack of ham sandwiches.”

Over the years, the festival has definitely “blossomed,” Lippert said. Different vendors have come in, but the volunteer said they’ve stuck to the same staple food items.

Lippert said it’s great to be back this year.

“The atmosphere is great, and the company is great, and it’s just great to be here,” he said.

He said they have the "perfect" recipe for ham and beans, which hasn’t varied much over 53 years.

“It’s not secret necessarily, but we kind of hold it close to heart,” he said.

