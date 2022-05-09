Watch now: Quali-tea spots for bubble tea around Bloomington-Normal

Mateusz Janik Follow Mateusz Janik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BLOOMINGTON — Whether driven by the vast flavor variety or the sweet and chewy pearls, the popularity of bubble tea is growing in Central Illinois.

Bubble tea, otherwise known as boba tea or pearl milk tea, is originally from Taiwan and is named after the starchy, black tapioca pearls, or boba, that sink to the bottom of the drink. Using an oversized straw, you can sip bubble tea while catching a few pearls to add to the overall flavor.

Boba can be added to tea-based drinks, smoothies or slushies, and can include the traditional tapioca pearls or popping boba, which is primarily made from a seaweed extract with fruit juice flavoring the inside and creating a "pop" when bitten.

It's been over a decade since a local café introduced bubble tea to Normal. Today, designated shops, cafés and restaurants have expanded options for both aficionados and those just curious about the drink.

There are different ways of making bubble tea, but finding that favorite shop or perfect flavor can be a special moment. Here are some spots in and around Bloomington-Normal to give it a try.

Fusion Brew

Founded in 2005 by father and daughter duo Virgil and Sarah Hovar, Fusion Brew introduced a variety of bubble teas to the area before many knew about the drink.

“It has been incredible because when we opened 17 years ago, we were coached by our consultant at the time to stay away from bubble tea,” Virgil Hovar said. “It’s amazing, especially now in the last five years, it has just skyrocketed, and now you have a lot of options.”

Around the time the shop opened, Virgil Hovar said other cafes were also opening up in the area which prompted them to focus on their bubble teas while still providing plenty of coffee options with their espresso bar.

Now they provide a variety of milk teas ranging in flavors like mango, jasmine, or taro, and can add the typical tapioca pearls or supplement them with jellies, puddings, or popping boba. They also offer seasonal flavors like pumpkin for the fall and lavender for the spring.

In the case someone has never tried bubble tea before, Sarah Hovar said they try to narrow it down the best they can by explaining the flavors. Most of the time, she will suggest ordering the "Fusion milk tea," which is similar to chai milk tea without all the spices.

“Over the years we’ve had a lot of customers come from bigger cities who travel for business to Taiwan or even Taiwanese exchange students, and we are told often that we are just as good, if not better, than what they find in Chicago and Taiwan,” Sarah Hovar said. “While we do want to stay current, I think there’s a lot to be said for the fact that we’re serving a really traditional drink that is of exceptional quality.”

Fusion Brew, 503 S. Main St., Normal. Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Boba for Life

In Bloomington, Boba for Life has been expanding its menu since it started in 2017 with a small selection of milk teas and tapioca pearls. The business now offers various boba in milkshakes, slushies, or even "bubble snow," a beverage with blended ice and non-dairy creamer.

“I always had this passion to open a bubble tea shop and when I was first starting out, I didn’t do that much marketing but slowly people were telling their friends and families about us,” said owner Manjita Shrestha. “We’ve gained so much popularity since then and we still have so many people that have been coming here since we first opened.”

At the time Shrestha left her information technology position at State Farm, she said, there were no other bubble tea shops in Bloomington.

Most people who come in usually order the dirty brown sugar milk tea, which has the tapioca pearls cooked in brown sugar before they are added to the drink, Shrestha said. For people looking for something milder in sweetness or who have never tried the drink, she normally recommends a classic chai or vanilla milk tea.

Other than the vast selection of flavors and boba to choose from, the menu also includes a selection of hot teas and coffees as well as bubble waffles and — because Shrestha is originally from Nepal — traditional Nepali momo dumplings.

“I found it out of curiosity ... and one day I thought I would just see what it’s all about,” said customer Yesenia Tapia, of Colfax, who was buying bubble teas for her mom and brother recently. “We’ve been coming here for about a year.”

Boba for Life, 502 N. Prospect Rd., Bloomington. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Energy Hut

Although it is not a bubble tea shop, the Energy Hut has been serving popping boba with its selection of teas and health-conscious drinks since it opened in July 2021.

Owner Jena Garrett said they try to cater to everyone with a build-your-own beverage menu that allows customers to choose from their different teas, coffees, and fitness drinks while enhancing them with additives like boba, collagen, zinc, probiotics and aloe to name a few,

“It’s really just for everybody that is looking to have a healthier option rather than the fast-paced fast food,” Garrett said. “Instead of grabbing your morning Starbucks, loaded up with a sugary Frappuccino, you can come here and get a Lit Tea and still get that full burst of flavor but without all the extra sugar and calories.”

The Energy Hut, 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington. Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Sir Renna Tea

About 30 miles southwest of Bloomington in Lincoln is Sir Renna Tea, a sizable gift shop with a little bit of everything for everyone. Founded by sisters Eileen Mullins and Dana Froncaewicz in 2016, the business also serves bubble tea.

“We didn’t know anybody here when we moved, we just ended up in Lincoln,” said Mullins, who is originally from St. Louis. “I have a kid in Chicago, another still in St. Louis and I’m right in between. It’s a really neat town and everybody’s welcoming … I never felt like an outsider here.”

Mullins said they have over 35 flavors of bubble tea with the option of choosing multiple flavors to mix together, and a separate menu of combinations like spaghet, which is made with passionfruit and mango, or avo-loupe, which is made with avocado and cantaloupe.

The go-to flavor for most customers is the blueberry muffin, made with blueberry and lavender, because the combination of both teas makes the tapioca pearls taste like actual blueberries, Mullins said.

“I usually come home on breaks so I can catch up on sleep or relax, but my brother in high school was talking with me about how he and his friends come here for bubble tea, and I haven’t tried it yet,” said Mogan Joseph, a graduate student at Logan University in Chesterfield, Miss. “I usually buy the different types of tea here anyways so why not.”

The shop itself has a collection of over 250 artisan teas lined against the front window, and also sells a variety of cosmetics, soaps, clothing and jewelry, candles and other items.

Sir Renna Tea, 113 N. Kickapoo St., Lincoln. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed on Monday and Sunday.

Crafted Coffee Brews

Crafted Coffee Brews, which offers a drive-thru and specializes in an array of flavored coffee and tea drinks, offers both bursting and chewy boba, with a weekly rotating "bursting boba" flavor. Bubble tea options include classic, as well as honeydew, strawberry, taro and Thai milk teas.

The business is part of the Crafted Commons development that also includes Pokeworks and The Crafted bar, which offers specialty cocktails.

Crafted Coffee Brews, 1101 Airport Road, Bloomington. Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Yumz Asian Cuisine

Not too far away is another bubble tea spot that is actually an Asian cuisine restaurant called Yumz which serves sashimi, nigiri sushi, and different kinds of maki rolls as well as various Chinese, Malaysian and Japanese dishes.

Manager Joyce Chook said the restaurant has had bubble tea on the menu since it opened in 2015. Since then, they have changed their boba from the conventional tapioca pearls to a more accepted jelly-based boba.

“I would recommend if you’ve never tried bubble tea to maybe go for the taro one, which is my favorite,” Chook said. “If you are a tea person, I would say the Thai tea or milk tea flavors are pretty good.”

Chook said the restaurant is open for carryout from Tuesday through Sunday. Dine-in serving has been limited to Friday and Saturday nights due to staff shortages.

Yumz Asian Cuisine, 120 Krispy Kreme Dr., Bloomington. Open for carryout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; dine-in from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

