Watch now: How The Bistro seeks to offer a 'safe haven' in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Bistro, 316 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owner Jan Lancaster purchased the alternative bar in 1993. To mark the 25th anniversary, she launched the city's first Downtown Pride Festival in 2018, and it has grown to nearly 4,000 attendees since then.

"I love downtown. There a lot of bars that have been here a long time and we're all in it together," said Lancaster, who serves on the board of several community organizations. "The goal is to get a lot of people to come to downtown, get vibrant and keep growing events."

She was also the owner of Lancaster's Fine Dining, which closed in August 2014 after 16 years in business.

Lancaster worked at the Music Shoppe in Normal for 15 years before becoming a bar owner. She spent a lot of time in downtown Bloomington; once The Bistro opened in 1992, she saw there were no TVs and people were actually talking to each other.

The previous owner convinced Lancaster to take it over, and the rest is history. At first Lancaster was going back and forth between the bar, the Shoppe and the restaurant, but it became too much. She eventually just kept going with the bar.

"The patrons, all the people who come in here, we are truly family and are interested in getting to know each other," Lancaster said. "The vibe of family is important. Knowing you can call on me and I can call you; if you have a problem or need something, we're there for each other."

The Bistro does not offer a food menu, although there have been attempts to add one over the years. However, Lancaster said she can make almost any drink behind the bar, including specialty martinis and Long Islands.

Weekly specials include $2.50 well drinks on Wednesdays, $3.50 you-call-it drink specials on Thursdays, happy hour at 5 p.m. on Fridays, $2 PBR and Busch Light every day and more.

The Bistro also offers pool, darts, karaoke, DJs and monthly drag shows. All activities are for those 21 and over.

"It's never been about the money. I've worked hard be engaged with the community and to create a safe haven and offer an education for people," Lancaster said. "There have been so many kids over the years who felt like they were not accepted and looking for a place to go. I just love the vibe here. All are welcome, we don't care what you do; it's a welcoming environment."

Lancaster described the bar as retro and hippie, like a party at her house every night.

The Bistro is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

