Watch now: Denny's Doughnuts preps paczki for Fat Tuesday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Fat Tuesday frenzy begins the night before for one Bloomington bakery.

“Tonight’s a big night; it’s gonna be a long one,” David Marquardt, general manager of Denny’s Doughnuts and Bakery, said Monday.

The "hectic" Monday night has four bakers dedicated to paczkis plus one more on filling making 175 to 200 dozen paczkis for orders and extras for the display cases, he said.

Paczkis are a Polish pastry traditionally eaten before the Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday, but they arrive in Denny’s display boxes about a week and a half before the big day.

“We start out slow and then it builds up, getting supplies in that we don’t have and different fillings because it’s different from our normal fillings,” said Barb Marquardt, owner of the local staple.

Bursting with fruit jellies or cream, the double-fried paczkis at Denny’s have become tradition for Bloomington-Normal residents, making appearances in unexpected places.

Barb Marquardt said they’re opening their doors a little early for one customer “because he has to get his dozen paczkis to take to his exercise class. I think that’s so funny — they exercise and then they have paczkis.”

The pandemic might have hit their sales in 2021, but Fat Tuesday sales continue to grow annually and this year's numbers already surpass pre-pandemic years, she said.

David Marquardt also noted, timing makes a difference.

“This year, being two weeks after Valentine’s Day we expect a bigger crowd versus when it’s sometimes on Valentine’s Day,” he said.

But paczkis — which are denser and heavier than doughnuts — are not the only seasonal treat drawing folks in.

Cookies decorated for Mardi Gras are available and Denny’s bakers tried their hands at mini king cakes — a New Orleans classic — for a special order and next year they plan to offer full sized cakes.

“We have a lot of people, I’ve noticed, with it being Fat Tuesday they’re getting just regular doughnut orders, too,” Barb Marquardt said. “I have somebody that just ordered 24 dozen and none of those are paczkis, so I think they’re just taking advantage of the day.”

David Marquardt added, “They come in and say, ‘What’s bad for me? I want to eat it today.’”

Given the prevalence of Polish descendants in Chicago, David Marquardt said paczkis are more common up north, but with so many students from the Chicago area in Bloomington-Normal, Denny’s usually sees big orders from Illinois State University for the holiday.

Despite the tradition holding steady in Bloomington-Normal, he noted in Poland they actually celebrate Fat Thursday.

“I always thought it was funny Paczki Day is actually the Thursday before not Tuesday,” he said, of the day dedicated to indulgence before the Christian tradition of fasting and sacrifice begins.

Coffee Hound also featured paczkis over the weekend and last week had Mardi Gras theme macarons ahead of Fat Tuesday. Some grocery store bakeries in Bloomington-Normal also have paczkis available each year for the holiday.

