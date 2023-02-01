Smith: Working with cannellini, Great Northern beans

I recently tried a new white chicken chili recipe and it called for both cannellini beans and Great Northern beans. I have always used one or the other, but never at the same time. The two beans in the same bowl of soup allowed me to see and taste their similarities and differences, though honestly, it was hard to distinguish amongst the two!

Cannellini and Great Northern beans are considered white beans, along with navy and butter beans. Cannellini beans are kidney-shaped, which is why they are also known as white kidney beans. They have a firm texture and creamy flesh that hold up well during long, slow cooking methods. Great Northern beans, on the other hand, are slightly smaller than cannellini beans, though larger than navy beans. Both cannellini and Great Northern beans have a mild nutty flavor, which is why they are so often substituted for one another. However, Great Northern beans have more tender skins and slightly less creamy flesh, but they still hold their shape well in soups and stews.

Navy beans are the smallest white bean, and they too have a mild flavor. They are the quintessential bean in Boston Baked Beans. Their thin skins slip off easily, making them a good choice for bean dip. Butter beans, or baby lima beans, are buttery rich in flavor and starchier than other white beans. They’re good in casseroles or soups. While these white beans possess different qualities, they can be used interchangeably, and no matter which bean you choose, you’ll be getting a great source of protein and dietary fiber with it.

White Bean and Chicken Chili

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 (15 oz.) can Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5 oz.) can low-sodium chicken broth

1 (4.5 oz.) can diced green chiles

1 cup chopped onion

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Place chicken in the bottom of a slow cooker. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours until chicken is cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F as measured with a food thermometer. Shred chicken and return to slow cooker. May garnish with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Yield: 6 servings