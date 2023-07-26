Rice is a common staple to always have on-hand in the kitchen cabinet. It can make a stir-fry, add to a soup, fill a casserole, or stuff a burrito.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans encourages us to make at least half our grains whole grain. Whole grains contain the complete grain kernel, which includes the bran, germ, and endosperm and therefore, includes fiber, iron, and many B vitamins.

Brown rice is a whole grain, but not the only option. Himalayan red rice, colusari red rice, Chinese black rice and purple Thai rice are less common but are whole grain rice options as well. And while technically not a rice, but rather a type of grass seed, wild rice is also a whole grain.

Brown rice is what’s commonly found in grocery stores and can come in short, medium or long grain. Short and medium grain rice is softer and stickier when cooked and is best for making sushi or risotto. Long grain rice is drier and great for stir-fries or casseroles, but it takes longer to cook (about 45 minutes of simmering). Short on time? Instant brown rice is partially cooked and then dried. All you have to do is boil water and allow it to simmer for 10 minutes. Still too long and too much work? Dinner is made even easier and faster with microwavable rice in pouches. Rice is ready in less than 2 minutes and not even one dish had to get dirty!

The good news is that the difference in nutritional value is minimal between all three rice options, so it really doesn’t matter which one you buy.

Stuffed Pepper Rice

1 lb. 93% lean ground beef

2 cups chopped green bell pepper

1 (14.5 oz) can low sodium chicken broth

1 cup no-added-salt tomato sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup long grain brown rice

1 cup part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese

In a large skillet, cook beef, crumbling as it cooks. Add peppers and cook until beef is no longer pink. Drain off any grease. Stir in broth, tomato sauce, salt, pepper and rice. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer 40-45 minutes or until rice is cooked through. Sprinkle with cheese and cover until cheese melts.

Yield: 6 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 360 calories, 13 grams fat, 560 milligrams sodium, 31 grams total carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 28 grams protein

Sources: Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The Nutrition Source. Rice.