I love a good salad but often get bored using the same greens and the same bottled dressings over and over. What’s the solution? Try watercress! Watercress adds a fresh, slightly peppery flavor that can be added to other salad greens or stand alone as the star.

Hence the name, watercress is commonly found growing near water, including streams and springs. While it can be harvested from the wild, it runs the risk of being contaminated with parasites, such as the protozoan Giardia, which can be found in untreated water and lead to foodborne illness.

Purchase cultivated watercress from local farmers or grocery stores and choose watercress with dark green leaves without yellowing or wilting.

Store watercress like most herbs, either placing the stems in a jar of water, covering loosely, and storing in the refrigerator, or wrapping the stems in a damp paper towel, placing in an opened plastic bag, and storing in the refrigerator crisper drawer. Stored this way, you may get a week out of it, but it is generally best when used within 2-3 days.

To prepare watercress, trim off the thick stalks first. Then, wash by placing it in a bowl of cold water, swish it around, drain and pat dry with a paper towel. Watercress is delicious raw in a salad, sandwich or on top of pizza, but it may also be sauteed and used in stir-fries, pasta dishes or egg dishes. Not only is this green a tasty addition to the meal, but it’s also a superstar in the world of vegetables.