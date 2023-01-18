Smith: Versatile broccoli can be part of main course or side dish

Broccoli is the dependable vegetable that can serve as the star of the meal or a trusty side dish. It’s a cruciferous vegetable, like cauliflower or cabbage.
Cruciferous vegetables have both pros and cons. The con is the fact that they contain glucosinolates, sulfur compounds that give an overpowering aroma and bitter flavor. For some, this is a mild smell and taste that can be easily overcome, but for others who have a certain genetic makeup, the bitterness and smell is so strong that it is essentially unpalatable. If you cannot stand the taste of broccoli, you might just blame genetics!
The pro to broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables is their cancer-fighting potential. Studies have shown glucosinolate compounds to inhibit the development of certain cancers, though these studies have been done on rats and mice, with mixed results in humans. Regardless, broccoli is rich in dietary fiber, folate, and vitamins C and K.
When purchasing fresh broccoli, look for firm heads with tight, dark green florets. Store it unwashed in a reusable bag in the refrigerator for 3 tp 5 days. For a convenient and healthy option, use frozen broccoli. Use broccoli in a quiche, casserole, pasta dish or raw in a salad. Of course, it always pairs well with cheese!
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.