Smith: Versatile broccoli can be part of main course or side dish

Broccoli is the dependable vegetable that can serve as the star of the meal or a trusty side dish. It’s a cruciferous vegetable, like cauliflower or cabbage.

Cruciferous vegetables have both pros and cons. The con is the fact that they contain glucosinolates, sulfur compounds that give an overpowering aroma and bitter flavor. For some, this is a mild smell and taste that can be easily overcome, but for others who have a certain genetic makeup, the bitterness and smell is so strong that it is essentially unpalatable. If you cannot stand the taste of broccoli, you might just blame genetics!

The pro to broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables is their cancer-fighting potential. Studies have shown glucosinolate compounds to inhibit the development of certain cancers, though these studies have been done on rats and mice, with mixed results in humans. Regardless, broccoli is rich in dietary fiber, folate, and vitamins C and K.

When purchasing fresh broccoli, look for firm heads with tight, dark green florets. Store it unwashed in a reusable bag in the refrigerator for 3 tp 5 days. For a convenient and healthy option, use frozen broccoli. Use broccoli in a quiche, casserole, pasta dish or raw in a salad. Of course, it always pairs well with cheese!

120816-wcj-news-jennasmith

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.

Broccoli Cheese Baked Potato

4 russet potatoes

10 oz. frozen broccoli florets

3 Tablespoons margarine

3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups non-fat milk

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

6 oz. medium cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 400°F. Scrub potatoes under running water and pat dry with a paper towel. Prick potatoes with a fork in several places to allow steam to escape. Bake potatoes on oven rack for 50 to 60 minutes. Prepare cheese sauce when there is about 20 minutes left of baking time. Melt margarine over medium low heat in a medium saucepan. Add flour and stir. Gradually pour in milk, whisking so there are no lumps. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring until slightly thickened. Whisk in garlic powder and cheese, stirring until cheese is melted. Prepare broccoli in the microwave according to package instructions. When the potatoes are finished baking, cut each open and slightly mash the inside with a fork. Spoon broccoli into each potato half and ladle cheese sauce over the top. Serve immediately.

Yield: 8 servings, ½ potato each

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 320 calories, 12 grams fat, 250 milligrams sodium, 42 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 13 grams protein

Sources:

University of Nebraska Lincoln. Broccoli. https://bit.ly/aboutbroccoli

National Cancer Institute. Cruciferous vegetables and cancer prevention. https://bit.ly/crucveggies

