Smith: Versatile broccoli can be part of main course or side dish

Broccoli is the dependable vegetable that can serve as the star of the meal or a trusty side dish. It’s a cruciferous vegetable, like cauliflower or cabbage.

Cruciferous vegetables have both pros and cons. The con is the fact that they contain glucosinolates, sulfur compounds that give an overpowering aroma and bitter flavor. For some, this is a mild smell and taste that can be easily overcome, but for others who have a certain genetic makeup, the bitterness and smell is so strong that it is essentially unpalatable. If you cannot stand the taste of broccoli, you might just blame genetics!

The pro to broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables is their cancer-fighting potential. Studies have shown glucosinolate compounds to inhibit the development of certain cancers, though these studies have been done on rats and mice, with mixed results in humans. Regardless, broccoli is rich in dietary fiber, folate, and vitamins C and K.