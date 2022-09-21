Smith: Understanding labeling on beef products

While some consumers are moving toward more plant-based proteins and sustainable alternatives, others are not quite ready to give up meat completely, including beef.

In 2021, beef accounted for 55.5% of fresh meat department sales, while chicken came in second at 25.2%. Understanding the labeling on beef can help consumers make more informed choices.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grades beef based on maturity of the animal and marbling, which is the streaks of white fat throughout the meat. The top three grades are U.S. prime, U.S. choice and U.S. select.

Beef that is given a higher grade will likely be of a younger animal with a generous amount of marbling. Prime beef usually has the most amount of fat and is cooked best using dry heat methods, such as roasting or grilling. While tender, it’s rarely the healthiest choice and usually the costliest choice.

The largest portion of beef falls into the U.S. choice grade. It’s generally tender but has less marbling than prime. It can be cooked with either dry or moist heat methods. U.S. select tends to be the lowest in cost while also the leanest and healthiest of the three options, but because it is less juicy and flavorful, it works best to use moist heat cooking methods, such as stewing or braising.

While grading may help one determine the beef’s nutritional value, economical value and optimal cooking methods, the grading system is voluntary and therefore, will not be on every package. If there is no grade, simply choose beef with more red color and less marbling. Flank steak, strip steak, sirloin, tenderloin, and top round or eye of round roasts and steaks are typically lean options. Trim off any visible fat, and if necessary, use a meat tenderizer or marinade to help break down tough tissues and fibers.

Many cuts of meat are required to either have a Nutrition Facts label attached to the package or have the information available on signs, posters, or pamphlets. If a Nutrition Facts label is present, choose beef that contains less than 10 grams of fat and 4.5 grams or less of saturated fats per 100 grams.

Whether you choose to include beef into your diet or not, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends varying your protein choices to include lean meats, poultry, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins such as legumes, nuts and seeds.

