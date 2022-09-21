 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Smith: Understanding labeling on beef products

While some consumers are moving toward more plant-based proteins and sustainable alternatives, others are not quite ready to give up meat completely, including beef.

In 2021, beef accounted for 55.5% of fresh meat department sales, while chicken came in second at 25.2%. Understanding the labeling on beef can help consumers make more informed choices.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grades beef based on maturity of the animal and marbling, which is the streaks of white fat throughout the meat. The top three grades are U.S. prime, U.S. choice and U.S. select.

Beef that is given a higher grade will likely be of a younger animal with a generous amount of marbling. Prime beef usually has the most amount of fat and is cooked best using dry heat methods, such as roasting or grilling. While tender, it’s rarely the healthiest choice and usually the costliest choice.

The largest portion of beef falls into the U.S. choice grade. It’s generally tender but has less marbling than prime. It can be cooked with either dry or moist heat methods. U.S. select tends to be the lowest in cost while also the leanest and healthiest of the three options, but because it is less juicy and flavorful, it works best to use moist heat cooking methods, such as stewing or braising.

While grading may help one determine the beef’s nutritional value, economical value and optimal cooking methods, the grading system is voluntary and therefore, will not be on every package. If there is no grade, simply choose beef with more red color and less marbling. Flank steak, strip steak, sirloin, tenderloin, and top round or eye of round roasts and steaks are typically lean options. Trim off any visible fat, and if necessary, use a meat tenderizer or marinade to help break down tough tissues and fibers.

Many cuts of meat are required to either have a Nutrition Facts label attached to the package or have the information available on signs, posters, or pamphlets. If a Nutrition Facts label is present, choose beef that contains less than 10 grams of fat and 4.5 grams or less of saturated fats per 100 grams.

Whether you choose to include beef into your diet or not, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends varying your protein choices to include lean meats, poultry, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins such as legumes, nuts and seeds.

Sources:

Morris, C. (2021, August 4). Check the label and bring it to the table-USDA grade labels explained. USDA. https://bit.ly/3R0lACj

Shahbandeh, M. (2022, July 12). Distribution of fresh meat department sales in the United States in 2021, by type. Statista. https://bit.ly/3AdDXNl

120816-wcj-news-jennasmith

Jenna Smith

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Kitchn: I finally cracked the code to my mom’s cheddar swirl bread

The Kitchn: I finally cracked the code to my mom’s cheddar swirl bread

My mom’ s cheddar swirl bread has been a staple in our home for as long as I can remember. She would bake loaf after loaf using a vintage Mirro dough bucket and a worn recipe card as her guide. That stained and faded card contained no instructions, and the ingredients were mere approximations— there’ s not even an amount of flour listed!

EatingWell: Looking for a low-calorie snack? Make these banana bites

EatingWell: Looking for a low-calorie snack? Make these banana bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments when you crave something sweet. Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites.

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News