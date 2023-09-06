With its surge in popularity, it’s likely that you have come across arugula, whether in the supermarket, at the local farmers market or in a trendy restaurant. Arugula, also known as rocket, is a leafy green with a peppery taste. It appears most often in salads, usually in a mixture with other greens to balance out the spicy flavor. Arugula may also be sold as baby arugula, which simply means it is harvested when the leaves are still young, which helps lessen the punch of pepper.

To use arugula, rinse the greens under cold water and pat dry or spin in a salad spinner. The fresh, tender leaves can be eaten raw in a salad, sandwich or on top of pizza or eggs. It pairs well with citrus, such as orange, lemon and grapefruit, and goes nicely with a strong cheese. While arugula is most often served raw, I recently had it cooked and was delighted with the flavor. It’s a bit more mellow, but still offers the hint of pepper. Use it in pasta or grain dishes, such as the quinoa recipe below. Arugula is rich in potassium, vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants. Pack a peppery punch with arugula!

Quinoa Risotto with Arugula and Parmesan

½ Tablespoon olive oil

¼ yellow onion, chopped

½ garlic clove, minced

½ cup quinoa, well rinsed

1 cup low-sodium vegetable stock or broth

1 cup chopped, stemmed arugula

1 small carrot, peeled and finely shredded

¼ cup thinly sliced mushrooms

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until soft, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and quinoa and cook about 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Don’t let the garlic brown. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until quinoa is almost tender but slightly hard in the center, about 12 minutes. The mixture will be brothy. Stir in the arugula, carrot and mushrooms and simmer until the quinoa grains have turned from white to translucent, about 2 minutes longer.

Stir in cheese and season with the salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Yield: 2 servings, 1 cup each

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 140 calories, 6 grams fat, 330 milligrams sodium, 17 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams protein