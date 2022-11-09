Smith: The Nutrition Facts label

Can you name at least one thing that is on most every packaged food product? If you said the Nutrition Facts Label, give yourself a pat on the back. The Nutrition Facts label is an important tool for consumers to make healthier, informed choices. As it’s been over 20 years since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made changes to the Nutrition Facts label, it was time for a facelift.

Today, the serving size is in bigger, bolded lettering, and many serving sizes of food products have been updated to better reflect the amount people typically serve themselves. For example, the old serving size for ice cream was ½ cup, but who eats only ½ cup of ice cream? It is now 2/3 cup, and the nutrition information on the label is based off that one (2/3 cup) serving. For those that serve themselves double that (1½ cup), you will need to double the nutrition information to get an accurate count. Note that serving sizes are not to be confused as a recommendation of how much to eat!

The calories on the new label are even larger and bolder than before, and calories from fat is no longer on the label since research shows that the type of fat is more important than the amount. My favorite addition to that label is the added sugars. Added sugars are not natural to the food, but rather added. Previously, one could not determine how much sugar was added and how much was naturally in the product. Now consumers have an easier time understanding, and hopefully adhering, to the American Heart Association’s recommendation of liming added sugars to no more than 36 grams per day for men and 25 grams per day for women. The vitamins and minerals at the bottom of the label no longer require vitamin A or C since most people get plenty of these in their diet. Rather vitamin D and potassium were added as many Americans don’t get enough of these.

The FDA requires a Nutrition Facts label on all packaged foods and beverages with a few exceptions, including foods that contain insignificant amounts of nutrients, such as spices or coffee beans. Fresh fruits and vegetables also don’t have to have a Nutrition Facts label, but canned and frozen produce do. Foods that have more than one ingredient must also have an ingredient list (another acceptable answer to the question above). All this information empowers us to make informed decisions.

Sources: