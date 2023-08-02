Nothing beats a cold treat in the summer heat. While ice cream is a popular choice, we cannot forget about sorbet.

This frozen cup of deliciousness is packed with the taste of fresh fruit. Sorbet is made from the simplest ingredients: fruit and/or fruit juice and sugar. That’s it! It differs from sherbet as sherbet includes dairy, like milk or cream. Making your own sorbet, starts with good quality fruit. While most any fruit can be used, those with pectin and fiber, such as berries or stone fruits, will yield a creamier texture than fruits like melons and citrus, which don’t have a lot of body to them and therefore produce a more thin and icy texture.

Once you determine the proper ratio of fruit to sugar, making your own sorbet at home is simple. The sugar is responsible for the structure of the sorbet: not enough sugar and your sorbet will be icy, too much sugar and your sorbet may not only taste too sweet, but it may never freeze. That’s because the higher concentration of sugar, the lower the freezing point. Generally, for every two pounds (or 4 cups) of fruit, use 1 cup of sugar.

Of course, being a dietitian, I cannot just ignore the fact that too many added sugars in our daily diet can lead to health problems and weight gain. Like all sweets, sorbet should be enjoyed in moderation (a proper serving size is ½ cup). If you prefer to decrease the sugar in your sorbet, you may consider using honey, as honey tastes sweeter than sugar, allowing you to use less. You may also use sugar substitute or no even no sugar at all, and simply blend the fruit with a little bit of water or juice but recognize that the sorbet will not be as creamy.

Mango Sorbet

2 (10 oz. bags) frozen mango

¼ cup honey

1-2 Tablespoons lime juice

Place mango, honey and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Scrape down the sides with a spatula and blend again for at least 1 minute until creamy. If too thick, add one more tablespoon lemon juice. Enjoy immediately. Freeze leftovers in a sealed container. Before serving, remove from freezer and allow to thaw for 10-15 minutes.

Yield: 8 servings (1/2 cup each)