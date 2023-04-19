A new food has been added to the list of common food allergens. As of January 1, 2023, sesame is required to be labeled as an allergen on all packaged foods and dietary supplements. Sesame joins eight other foods that have been known to make up 90% of all allergic reactions in the United States: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (such as crab, lobster, shrimp), tree nuts (such as almonds, cashews, pecans), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans.

While most symptoms of food allergy reactions are mild, and may include hives, skin rash, vomiting or diarrhea, abdominal cramps, coughing or wheezing, or swelling in the face, some reactions can progress quickly, within minutes to hours after ingestion, and lead to anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening reaction. A person experiencing anaphylaxis may additionally have trouble breathing due to constriction of the airways from a swollen tongue or throat, dizziness or fainting, and low blood pressure leading to anaphylactic shock. If you see someone experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s important to seek medical care immediately.

If you know you have a food allergy, it’s vital to read food labels and avoid the food allergen. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires manufacturers to label a product containing any of the nine common food allergens using their common name. For example, lecithin must have “soy” in parenthesis next to it, or it must provide an advisory statement after the list of ingredients that says, “contains soy.” With sesame being newly added to the list, those with an allergy to sesame should still take caution. Food products that were packaged prior to the first of this year may not have sesame listed as a common name on the label. Also, be aware of unexpected sources of food allergens, even items that aren’t food. Certain brands of playdough, for example, contain wheat and canned tuna may have casein (milk).

Not only must you be proficient in reading food labels, but those with food allergies must also make a plan before dining out. Call ahead to make sure they can accommodate and plan for your arrival, bring a chef card that states your allergy, and that care must be taken to avoid cross-contact (non-allergen foods coming into contact with allergen food). Get to know substitutions for allergen food, such as sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds instead of sesame. Food allergies can be tricky, but knowledge is power in your fight to stay safe.

