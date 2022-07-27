Smith: Raspberries provide pop of color

Red raspberries give most any dish a pop of color, generally causing my mouth to water. Buy raspberries all summer long, but don’t let them sit in your fridge for long! Freshly picked raspberries should be consumed soon after harvest and stored in the refrigerator for only 1-2 days. These highly perishable berries should not be washed until you’re ready to eat them. Freeze them for longer storage by simply placing washed berries on a tray and freezing until hard. Then pack into freezer containers or bags, seal, label and freeze for 10-12 months.

Raspberries can be red, black, purple, or yellow and some varieties called “everbearing” will produce two crops per year. Depending on the variety and the maturity of the raspberry, the taste may vary from tart to sweet. Raspberries are incredibly nutritious. They’re high in antioxidants and phytonutrients, which may help slow the aging process, help immunity, and lower the risk of certain diseases. Due to raspberries' edible seeds, they contain more fiber than most any other fruit or vegetable. Just one cup has 8 grams dietary fiber. There are numerous ways to use raspberries if you can hold out from simply snacking on them! Add them to a lettuce salad, blend them into smoothies, top off your yogurt or oatmeal, cook them into a sauce, bake them into a muffin or cobbler or make them into a jam. There’s always a use for raspberries!

Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

Crust & topping:

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup packed brown sugar

3 Tablespoons butter

1 cup quick-cooking oats

2 Tablespoons unsweetened applesauce

1 Tablespoon orange juice

Filling:

1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons orange juice

2 cups raspberries

Preheat oven to 375 OF. Lightly grease an 8x8-inch baking pan. To make the crust & topping: mix flour and sugar in a bowl. Cut butter into mixture until crumbly. Mix in oats. Set half aside for topping. For the remaining mixture, stir in applesauce and orange juice. Press in bottom of baking pan. To make the filling: combine flour, sugar, orange juice & raspberries. Stir until combined. Spread filling on crust. Sprinkle with topping. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool. Cut into 9 bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Yield: 9 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 170 calories, 5 grams fat, 35 milligrams sodium, 28 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams protein

Recipe Source: Adapted from Oregon State University Extension, (2021). FoodHero.org

Source: The Ohio State University. (2021). Selecting, storing, and serving Ohio blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries