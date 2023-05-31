Osteoporosis doesn’t typically have any symptoms, and most don’t know they have it until a bone breaks. While it mainly affects postmenopausal women, it’s still a major cause of fractures for older men, too. Prevention begins in childhood and continues throughout adult life, but no matter your age, it’s never too late to take care of your bones.
There are many things you can do to protect your bones, such as not smoking, limiting alcohol, engaging in physical activity, including weight-bearing exercises, and eating a well-balanced diet. Two of the most important nutrients for bone health are calcium and vitamin D. Adults need anywhere from 1,000 to 1,300 milligrams of calcium each day.
Foods such as dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt), beans/legumes, green leafy vegetables (kale, mustard greens, broccoli), nuts and sardines and salmon with bones are high in calcium.
Vitamin D helps absorb calcium and when in the sun, our skin can make vitamin D. It’s found naturally in some foods, like salmon or tuna, and is fortified in others, such as dairy products, orange juice and yogurt. If a deficiency in either are suspected, your healthcare provider may recommend a supplement.
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.