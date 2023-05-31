Air Fryer Falafel

1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ medium onion, roughly chopped

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cloves garlic

½ Tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

Tzatziki Sauce

½ medium cucumber

½ cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

1 clove garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

Place all falafel ingredients in a food processor. Process for about 20 seconds; scrape down sides and process again until mixture is well combined, but not mushy. Refrigerate mixture for about 45-60 minutes. Form mixture into little balls, about golf ball size. Preheat air fryer to 375F. Once preheated, spray basket with cooking spray. Place falafel single layer in the basket. Air fry for 7 minutes, turn them and air fry for another 7 minutes or until browned on both sides.

For tzatziki sauce, trim off ends of cucumber, cut in half and remove seeds. Grate cucumber. Wrap in paper towels and squeeze out excess moisture. Place in bowl and stir in remaining ingredients. Chill in refrigerator. Serve falafel in warm pita bread topped with tzatziki sauce, chopped lettuce and tomatoes.

Yield: 6 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving):

