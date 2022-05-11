Smith: Paella an adaptable dish

Paella, pronounced “pay-EH-yah,” is a beloved rice dish native to the Valencian region of Eastern Spain. The Valencian word “paella” means “pan” as it’s traditionally cooked in a wide shallow pan over an open fire. Modern day cooking allows for paella to be made in most any pan over a stove. The fact that it’s a one-pan quick meal is part of the reason I fell in love with the dish.
Traditional paella consists of three main ingredients: a protein, short grain white rice and saffron. The protein can be most anything, including chicken, shrimp, or beans, all of which are low fat options. Chorizo, a Spanish sausage, may be used, but it is high in saturated fats and sodium. Bomba rice is commonly used in paella but can be hard to find. You may substitute arborio rice, but neither one is a whole grain. To get more nutrients, choose whole grain rice options, such as brown rice or wild rice. Saffron is a spice derived from the flower of Crocus sativus. It’s the costliest of all spices, and when I looked for it in the store it was $19 for a small container. While some say it’s not paella without saffron, I say, “tell that to my bank account!” Rather than splurging, I opt to use turmeric, a reasonable alternative. Paella is a very adaptable dish; it can be made healthier with the addition of vegetables, such as peas and bell peppers, and the easy substitutes already mentioned.
Shrimp Paella
1 Tablespoon olive oil
½ onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 cup instant brown rice
1 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock
½ cup frozen peas
1 lb. peeled and deveined raw frozen shrimp, thawed
Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in tomato paste and seasonings. Stir in rice, chicken stock, and peas. Place shrimp on top. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 5-10 minutes until shrimp is no longer translucent and rice is tender. Remove lid and let sit 5 minutes allowing water to evaporate. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.
Yield: 6 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 220 calories, 4 grams fat, 310 milligrams sodium, 27 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 20 grams protein
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.