Smith: Paella an adaptable dish

Traditional paella consists of three main ingredients: a protein, short grain white rice and saffron. The protein can be most anything, including chicken, shrimp, or beans, all of which are low fat options. Chorizo, a Spanish sausage, may be used, but it is high in saturated fats and sodium. Bomba rice is commonly used in paella but can be hard to find. You may substitute arborio rice, but neither one is a whole grain. To get more nutrients, choose whole grain rice options, such as brown rice or wild rice. Saffron is a spice derived from the flower of Crocus sativus. It’s the costliest of all spices, and when I looked for it in the store it was $19 for a small container. While some say it’s not paella without saffron, I say, “tell that to my bank account!” Rather than splurging, I opt to use turmeric, a reasonable alternative. Paella is a very adaptable dish; it can be made healthier with the addition of vegetables, such as peas and bell peppers, and the easy substitutes already mentioned.