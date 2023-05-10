Oregano is found in many herb gardens likely due to the large number of dishes it can help flavor. It’s famously known for it’s use in pizza and complements most any tomato dish.

Fresh oregano has a bold peppery taste that pairs well with cooked vegetables, including eggplant and zucchini, egg dishes, vinaigrettes, and chicken, fish and pork. There are several types of oregano, but Greek oregano is generally what’s sold in most stores. Mexican oregano has more citrus notes and is the oregano used in chili powder.

To use fresh oregano, wash the leaves on the stems under cool running water. Gently shake and pat dry with paper towels. Oregano has a sturdy stem, which makes stripping off the leaves much easier. Simply run your thumb and finger down the length of the stem from top to bottom and the leaves will pop off. Chop the leaves finely to release the oils and add more toward the end of cooking time for the most flavor.

To store, snip off the ends of the stems and place stem-down in a glass with an inch of water in the refrigerator or wrap the oregano sprigs in a damp paper towel, put in an opened plastic bag or container and keep in the refrigerator for one week.