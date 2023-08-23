Call me a nut, but I’m always interested in how my food is grown. Did you know that cashews are grown on a tree? Ok, maybe you did, but did you know that the tree produces fruit, known as a cashew apple, and below the apple hangs a drupe, which is a hard shell that surrounds the cashew? I didn’t! But as a lifelong learner, I was fascinated when looking at pictures and videos of this peculiar nut (or should I say fruit … or drupe?)
Once harvested, the shells are heated and dried. But what’s even more fascinating is the dangerous process of extracting the cashew from the shell. Inside is a reddish-brown liquid made of various phenols that can cause skin irritation, blisters and burns. Once the cashew is properly roasted, however, the toxin is destroyed.
Mechanical shelling doesn’t always do a good job as it can easily break the nut, so most workers do it by hand, shelling one nut at a time. This hazardous and extremely labor-intensive process gives me a whole new appreciation for cashews; it’s no wonder this is an expensive nut!
Like all nuts, cashews are quite nutritious. A 1-ounce portion (about 18 whole cashews) has 157 calories, 5 grams protein and 12 grams fat, but most of the fat is the heart-healthy unsaturated fat.
When buying cashews, look for those that say, “lightly salted” or labeled “raw”, which means they are still heated enough to be safe; they just don’t have any added salts or flavorings.
Add cashews to stir-fries and curries, crush cashews and use as a breading for chicken or fish, grind it into nut butter or mix into a trail mix. The rich, buttery taste of cashews make them irresistible!
Broccoli
Cashew Salad
½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup light mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons honey
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
5 cups broccoli, chopped
1 apple, cored and chopped
1 pear, cored and chopped
½ cup cashews
½ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup red onion, diced
In a large bowl, mix yogurt, mayonnaise, honey and lemon juice with a spatula. Add remaining ingredients and stir until well combined. Refrigerate 1-2 hours and serve.
Yield: 8 servings
Nutrition Facts (per serving): 160 calories, 5 grams fat, 75 milligrams sodium, 26 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams protein
Sources:
Geiger, M. (2021). Cashews, not really a nut. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
USDA. Food Data Central. Raw cashew nuts.
Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.