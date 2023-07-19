Mayonnaise is a mixture of eggs, oil, lemon juice or vinegar, and spices. While liquid and oil typically don’t mix, they will with a little help. The lecithin in the eggs acts as an emulsifier and allows the fat in the oil to bond with the liquid creating a creamy texture. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), mayonnaise must contain at least 65% vegetable oil by weight to be labeled as “mayonnaise.” This takes us to the difference between mayonnaise and salad dressing.

Salad dressing is made with the same basic ingredients as mayonnaise. However, it has more water by weight than oil. It is also sweeter than mayonnaise, usually with high fructose corn syrup. Comparing the same 2-Tablespoon serving, regular mayonnaise has 180 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 0 grams carbohydrate while salad dressing has 80 calories, 1 gram saturated fat and 4 grams carbohydrate. So which should you choose? That depends on whether or not you’d rather have lower saturated fats or lower carbs. You might look for the “light” versions for a happy medium. To make things even more complicated, you can now buy olive oil and avocado oil mayonnaise. It’s worthwhile to note that these are often mixed with other oils to mask any strong flavoring. The type of oil doesn’t necessarily make them any healthier but make sure to compare the labels when shopping. You can make your own mayonnaise at home, but the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says to buy pasteurized eggs or egg product and store the mayonnaise in the refrigerator for no longer than four days.