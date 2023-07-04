If you’ve ever tasted hummus, you’ve likely eaten tahini.

Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds. It’s similar to a nut butter, but instead of using nuts, it uses sesame seeds.

Tahini is typically expensive, and thus, I’ve always avoided this specialty ingredient. Instead, I always made hummus without tahini, and while it tasted good, it wasn’t knock-your-socks-off good. A couple of weeks ago, I saw that tahini was $6.50 at my local grocery store (still expensive but less than I’ve ever seen it) so I splurged and took it home. My hummus was now knock-your-socks-off good!

Tahini was the missing ingredient and what gives hummus the creamy, slightly nutty flavor. But it doesn’t have to be used for hummus. Tahini is also an ingredient in baba ghanoush, another Middle Eastern dip made from eggplant. It can also be used to make salad dressings and even baked goods, such as cookies, breads and donuts.

Anyone can make their own tahini by grinding toasted sesame seeds in a food processor or blender; add a little oil to make it smooth and a pinch of salt, if desired. If you find hulled sesame seeds in bulk for a good price, it will save you money to make your own. Hulled sesame seeds are lighter in color and typically what is sold in grocery stores. Tahini can be made from unhulled sesame seeds, but it may taste more bitter.

Because tahini has a high fat content, it may go rancid quick. Store opened tahini in the refrigerator and use within three weeks. Throw it away if you notice an off odor.

While tahini has a lot of fat, most of it is unsaturated fat, the good fat that can improve blood cholesterol levels. If you can squeeze it in your budget, tahini will not disappoint!

Homemade Hummus

1/3 cup tahini

2 garlic cloves

2 Tablespoons water, more if needed

2 Tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

Juice of one lemon

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Add tahini, garlic, water, oil, cumin, salt and lemon juice to a food processor. Process until smooth. Add chickpeas. Process until smooth, scraping down sides of the bowl as needed. If hummus is too thick, add another tablespoon of water. Serve immediately or store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Yield: 8 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 160 calories, 10 grams fat, 260 milligrams sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 6 grams protein