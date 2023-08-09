From Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, backyard cookouts are a favorite summertime activity. But between the hot dogs, mayo-drenched salads, crunchy potato chips and sugary drinks, these meals are often loaded with fat, sugar, sodium and calories. However, with a plan in place, healthier backyard barbecues are possible and still tasty.

1. Make a plan with vegetables. It doesn’t have to be another boring veggie tray. Vegetables on the grill taste sweet and have a subtle smoke flavor that is incomparable to raw or steamed vegetables. Try kabobs and experiment with many different types of veggies.

2. Choose lean, unprocessed meats. Choose 92% lean ground beef for hamburgers and don’t forget the lettuce, tomato and onion for topping. Skip the processed meats, like hot dogs and bratwursts. Studies have indicated that the higher the intake of processed meat, the higher the risk of colorectal cancers and other chronic diseases.

However, if you don’t want to give up the dog, buy lean, all-beef or turkey franks, which have less saturated fat than bratwurst. Instead of red meat, go unconventional and opt for grilled chicken or fish; chicken shawarma and fish tacos are two of my favorites!

3. Get savvy with salads. Summer barbecues can get carb-heavy, so consider swapping the pasta or potato salad for a summery mixed green salad, tomato and avocado salad, or coleslaw. Go light on the mayo when making mayo-based salads by using less and swapping half the mayo for non-fat plain yogurt.

Round out the meal with unsweetened iced tea or water and grill some peaches or pineapple for dessert!

Grilled Vegetable Kabobs

8 skewers

1 medium yellow squash

1 red bell pepper

1 medium zucchini

8 oz. grape tomatoes

8 oz. fresh mushrooms

½ large red onion

Marinade

1 large garlic clove, finely chopped

¼ cup olive oil

⅛ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes prior to grilling to prevent charring. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Wash all vegetables and cut squash, zucchini, pepper and onion into 2-inch chunks. Place vegetables in a large bowl and add tomatoes and mushrooms. In a small bowl, mix garlic, olive oil, vinegar and thyme. Drizzle over vegetables and toss to coat. Thread vegetables alternately on skewers. Grill kabobs 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally until tender.

Yield: 8 servings