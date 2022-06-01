Smith: Lowering your cost at the grocery store

While it may be tempting to simply go out to eat or order take-in for every meal, you’ll likely be paying more than before. Restaurants too, feel the economic burden and many places have had to raise their prices. While it’s good to support local when you can, cooking more meals at home will save you the most money and give you more options for healthier meals. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Price Outlook for 2022, shoppers are expected to see increases on poultry (+7.5-8.5%), beef and veal (+6-7%), and fish and seafood (+5-6%). At the same time, vegetable prices are expected to increase the least amount of all other foods (+4-5%). What better time than now to enjoy more meatless meals? Plan your meals around the vegetable, such as veggie stuffed pitas or a veggie stir-fry. Beans and lentils are also a cheaper, nutritional alternative to meat. When buying meat, look for sales and stock up, buying only what you have room in the freezer. You may also consider buying a quarter, half, or whole animal directly from a rancher.