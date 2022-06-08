Smith: Kimchi growing in popularity in US

Travel to Korea and you’ll likely be served kimchi at most every meal. It’s a staple in Korean households and trending in the United States as more Americans are jumping on the fermentation bandwagon.

There are many types of kimchi, but most are made with napa cabbage, radishes or carrots, green onions, garlic, ginger, non-iodized salt, and a Korean red pepper powder, known as gochugaru (GO-choo-GAH-roo).

Kimchi is made by lacto-fermentation, which is the same type of fermentation used to make sauerkraut or crock pickles. The natural bacteria (primarily Lactobacilli) found on fresh vegetables converts the sugars into lactic acid, as well as carbon dioxide, removing oxygen and making the food more acidic, which preserves the veggies and gives them a tangy flavor. This environment encourages the growth of good bacteria (probiotics) while preventing the growth of microorganisms.

Kimchi, like many fermented foods, is good for the gut! Besides digestive health, probiotics also support immune function and overall well-being.

If you decide to dive into fermentation, be sure to follow a tested recipe and maintain a clean environment to prevent contamination by spoilage or harmful microorganisms.

If you want to learn more about fermentation and practice making kimchi, come to my “Lacto-fermentation 101: DIY Kimchi” class Saturday, June 11 from 9-11 a.m. at the Livingston County Extension office, 1412 S. Locust St. Pontiac. Cost of the program is $15 per person and you’ll get to take home your own jar of kimchi. Register at go.illinois.edu/lacto-fermentation.

Kimchi Pancake

1/3 cup flour

1/3 cup water

1 egg

1 Tablespoon kimchi brine from jar, if available

1/3 cup kimchi, finely chopped

2 green onions, finely chopped

½ bell pepper, finely chopped

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Wash hands with soap and water. Mix flour, water, egg and kimchi brine (in that order) well so that the resulting batter is slightly watery. Add the kimchi, green onions and pepper to the batter. Mix well. Drizzle oil on a hot pan and spread the batter to cover the entire pan. Cook until both sides become a golden color, flipping after 2-3 minutes, pressing down with a spatula and cooking an additional 2-3 minutes. May serve with 1 Tbsp soy sauce mixed with 1 Tbsp rice vinegar; add red pepper flakes if desired.

Yield: 2 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 160 calories, 5 grams fat, 165 milligrams sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams protein

Recipe Source: Kim, A., Hongu, N., Suzuki, A. et. al. (2017). University of Arizona Extension. Taste of Korea: Kimchi.

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.