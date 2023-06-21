While most Americans have three meals a day, not everyone partakes in breakfast, which is often referred to as the “most important meal of the day.” Maybe you’re in a time-crunch, maybe you’re trying intermittent fasting, or maybe you’re just not hungry. Whatever the reason, you may wonder whether skipping breakfast is all that bad.

A research study published last year in the Journal of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics revealed that adults ages 40 and over who skipped breakfast were associated with a higher risk of dying from heart disease, and those that skipped two meals per day, had a higher risk of premature death from all causes. This might have you thinking twice about skipping your morning feast.

Breakfast means to “break the fast” as it’s the first meal of the day after a long stretch of not eating overnight. Breakfast is an opportunity to get important nutrients; nutrients that we may not get otherwise. The best combination is a balance of carbohydrate, protein and fat. For example, spread your favorite nut butter on a whole-wheat tortilla, add a peeled banana and roll it up for a quick breakfast that can be eaten on the go. If this is too much for a person that’s just not hungry in the morning, make a smoothie with low-fat milk, frozen strawberries and a banana. Even leftovers from the night before can provide the nutrients and energy that still make breakfast an important meal of the day!

Muffin Cup Frittatas

1 Tablespoon canola oil

¾ cup broccoli florets, diced

1/3 cup red bell pepper, diced

2 Tablespoons red onion, diced

6 eggs

½ cup non-fat milk

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil in medium skillet. Add vegetables and sauté 3-4 minutes stirring until slightly tender. Remove from heat to cool. Beat eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in medium bowl until well-blended. Add sautéed vegetable mixture and cheese; stir. Use silicon baking cups or spray muffin tins with vegetable cooking spray. Evenly spoon mixture into muffin cups. Bake for 20-22 minutes until just set. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack. May freeze in an air-tight freezer container. Thaw in refrigerator overnight and reheat in microwave for 30 seconds.

Yield: 6 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 134 calories, 8 grams fat, 293 milligrams sodium, 3 grams carbohydrate, 0.5 grams fiber, 12 grams protein

