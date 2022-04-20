Smith: In spring, go wild over ramps

While hiking through the woods, strolling along the prairie, or maybe even playing in your back yard, you’ve likely come across ramps (and no, we’re not talking about a skateboard ramp).

Sometimes called wild leeks or wild garlic, wild ramps are members of the Allium Family, along with onions, shallots and chives. They look very similar to a green onion, but they have broad green leaves and a purplish stem. If you’re not sure you’ve come across ramps, just smell them! They smell and taste of a cross between garlic and onion.

Ramps are a hot commodity in the spring. Chefs and foodies alike go wild for ramps! However, most ramps are foraged rather than cultivated, making them hard to come by and thus, quite costly.

Ramps are very slow growing, generally taking at least five years to become productive. Therefore, it’s important not to get greedy when harvesting in order to sustain ramps population.

When using ramps, chop off the stringy roots just near the bulb. Rinse them thoroughly and pat dry with a paper towel. The bulbs, leaves and stems are all edible. Use them in scrambled eggs, pasta and soups. Blend them into pesto, pickle them, or simply sauté, roast or grill them.

Ramps contain disease-fighting antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A and more. If you win the race for ramps, consider yourself fortunate and enjoy!

Skillet Potatoes with Ramps and Fried Egg

2 Tablespoons canola oil

8 oz. baby Yukon gold potatoes, cubed

4 ramps, bulbs and leaves, chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Cooking spray

2 eggs

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the potatoes. Cover the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until potatoes are just tender. Stir in the ramps, salt, and pepper, and cook 2-3 minutes until leaves are wilted. Transfer to a bowl and cover to keep warm. Spray skillet with non-stick cooking spray and heat to medium heat. Add eggs and cook until the whites are set but the yolk is still runny. Divide potatoes and ramps onto two plates and top each with an egg. Serve immediately.

Yield: 2 servings

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 240 calories, 14 grams fat, 390 milligrams sodium, 25 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams protein

Sources:

Erler, E. (2020). Is it possible to grow ramps in the garden? University of New Hampshire.

Pankau, R. (2020). Wild Ramps. University of Illinois Extension.

Smith is nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.